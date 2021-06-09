California hit-and-run investigation: Aunt wants 'scum' behind deaths of 3 girls to 'turn themselves in'

The aunt of one of the three young women who died over the weekend in a hit-and-run incident in Southern California tells Fox News that the "scum" responsible for the collision "need to turn themselves in," as "hiding is not showing anybody that they are apologetic."

Christine Cordova's remarks come as the California Highway Patrol (CHP) says it is working "around the clock" to track down two suspects who fled the scene on foot after striking and killing Sandra Mizer – her 13-year-old niece – Willow Sanchez, 11 and Daytona Bronas, 12, along a road in Lucerne Valley late Saturday night. The collision also left 14-year-old Natalie Coe in critical condition and as of Wednesday, she is "still in the hospital fighting for her life," according to CHP officer Ramon Duran.

"You see them dying, and you do nothing," Cordova told Fox News by phone when asked if she had a message for the suspects, who have yet to be identified. "We want them caught, we want them behind bars, we want to hear what they have to say. We want a public apology to the world – to us, to the families."

The incident that occurred around 10:30 p.m. local time Saturday on Camp Rock Road involved a white Chevrolet Silverado truck. Its driver allegedly drifted on the shoulder of the road and struck the young women from behind, the CHP said.

FOX11 reported that family members told the Victor Valley News Group that Bronas and Coe are both wheelchair-bound and were being pushed by the two other girls.

Duran told Fox News that the driver and another unidentified passenger then fled the scene after the collision and abandoned the truck, which is now being examined by investigators.

"It’s unclear of where they were walking or what they were doing at that time of night," Duran said. "Absolutely heartbreaking and it’s just unbelievable that the suspects caused this and then get out of the vehicle and flee on foot."

Duran described the road where the women were walking as having "very minimal, if at all any shoulders" and no sidewalks.

"Three lives were lost, and these were juveniles who had their whole lives ahead of them. And one is still in the hospital fighting for her life," he added. "It’s absolutely heartbreaking and our officers are working around the clock to try to get to the bottom of it."

Coe’s mother, Sherrie Orndorff, told KNBC-TV that her daughter’s "leg was amputated in the accident, all her other limbs are shattered and her liver is bleeding, her kidneys are struggling."

Orndoff, who was Willow’s big sister, also said the young women had been spending the night at her house and decided to go for a stroll.

The driver and passenger in the truck stopped after the collision and used a flashlight to see who they had hit before running off without calling 911, witnesses also told family members, according to KNBC-TV.

In her interview with Fox News, Cordova described Mizer as an outgoing animal lover who aspired to join the Marines upon completing high school.

"She was just a light. I never met any kid so happy – even when bad things happened to her, she was happy," Cordova said. "She was always there to help her friends get through things."

