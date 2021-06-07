California woman brutally beaten at gas station pump in apparent random attack, authorities say

A woman pumping gas in California last week was severely beaten in a seemingly random attack caught on video.

Surveillance footage captured the violent attack that unfolded just after 7 p.m. on May 30 in Gardena, a city about 14 miles south of Los Angeles.

JACKSONVILLE POLICE OFFICER ATTACKED IN CROWD AFTER HE ‘RAN TOWARDS DANGER’

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department described the suspect as a Black male between 30 and 35 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, and weighing 300 to 350 pounds.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Authorities said a man believed to be the suspect was detained Friday in Long Beach, FOX11 reported. No additional information was immediately available.

The victim, a Hispanic female, was pumping gas when the suspect, who appeared shirtless, parked directly in front of her car and calmly gets out of his vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

Video shows the shirtless suspect walk over to the victim and, without any apparent provocation, punch her, knocking her to the ground.

While she was on the ground, the suspect repeatedly punched her in the head and face, the sheriff’s department said. He also grabbed the victim’s hair and slammed her head against her car and onto the ground multiple times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bystanders can be seen on video gathering near the pump when the suspect calmly walks back to his vehicle. The sheriff’s department said the suspect then drove away.

The woman was treated at a hospital for injuries to her head and face. She has since been released and is recovering at home.

She told deputies that she had never met the suspect before and that none of her belongings were taken during the attack.