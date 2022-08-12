Expand / Collapse search
California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks to extend life of state's last operating nuclear power plant

Pacific Gas & Electric can potentially get a $1.4 billion loan, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom

Associated Press
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to extend the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by at least five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era.

A draft bill obtained Friday by The Associated Press said the plan would allow the plant to continue operating beyond a scheduled closing by 2025.

The draft proposal also includes a possible loan for operator Pacific Gas & Electric for up to $1.4 billion.

Electric's Diablo Canyon Power Plant's nuclear reactors in Avila Beach, California. Governor Gavin Newsom wants to extend the life of the plant by five to ten years.

Electric's Diablo Canyon Power Plant's nuclear reactors in Avila Beach, California. Governor Gavin Newsom wants to extend the life of the plant by five to ten years. (AP Photo/Michael A. Mariant, File)

The proposal was confirmed by Newsom spokesman Anthony York. The bill says impacts of climate change are occurring sooner than anticipated and are simultaneously driving up electrical demand while reducing power supplies.

The draft was obtained ahead of a California Energy Commission meeting on the state’s energy needs and the role the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant could play.