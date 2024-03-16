Expand / Collapse search
California

California good Samaritan food truck owner stabbed after stopping robbery of elderly woman

Bryan Tecun, owner of the Bryan's Birrieria food truck, was stabbed twice after stopping the robbery of an elderly woman

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
A food truck owner in California was hospitalized after he confronted a thief who allegedly assaulted and robbed an elderly woman, according to FOX 11 LA.

Bryan Tecun, the owner of Bryan’s Birrieria food truck in Long Beach, California, was driving home when he witnessed a woman being robbed and assaulted, the outlet reported.

Acting on instinct, the good Samaritan jumped out of his car and ran to help the elderly woman.

Bryan Tecun

Bryan Tecun, owner of the Bryan’s Birrieria food truck, was hospitalized after stopping the robbery of an elderly woman in Long Beach, California. (GoFundMe)

Authorities said he chased the suspect to a nearby park and tackled him down. Tecun was stabbed once in his rib cage and once between his neck and shoulder during the confrontation, police told FOX 11.

Tecun said that he first dismissed the need for any medical attention, but he began feeling dizzy.

"Police arrived, and they asked me to stay for medical aid, but I didn't think it was anything too severe," he told FOX 11. "I started sweating a lot, started feeling dizzy as I was driving."

Long Beach Police Department sign

The Long Beach Police Department said that Bryan Tecun was stabbed after he stopped a robbery. (Long Beach Police Department)

Despite sustaining major injuries and ending up in the hospital with a collapsed lung and internal bleeding, Tecum is expected to make a full recovery.

"I wouldn't ever like for something like that to happen to one of my relatives or to my mom. I would hope somebody would step in," he said.

