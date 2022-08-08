Elmo Fire in Montana burns over 21,000 acres, is 55% contained

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Elmo Fire in northwestern Montana has burned tens of thousands of acres since igniting late last month and was 55% contained as of Monday morning, officials said.

The wildfire started on July 29 in grass on the Flathead Indian Reservation. The blaze exploded in size after advancing into a forest, with tinder-dry conditions and strong winds helping the flames spread.

A total of 616 fire personnel were battling to contain the wildfire, which has scorched 21,327 acres, fire officials said.

At least five homes and eight structures have been destroyed in the fire, KPAX-TV reported.

Since first igniting, the fire has forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake.

Evacuation orders were lifted Sunday morning for residents living along Lake Mary Ronan Road, but officials said that a pre-evacuation warning would remain in place.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.