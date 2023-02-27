Expand / Collapse search
More than a dozen injured as 9 tornadoes reported across Oklahoma, Kansas

Plains, Midwest and Southeast face wind advisories Monday

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Storm-hit communities in Oklahoma and Kansas are surveying storm damage Monday after nine tornadoes were reported across both states yesterday, leaving more than a dozen injured.  

Residents in those states and 14 others throughout the Midwest and Southeast are also waking up Monday to wind advisories from the National Weather Service. 

"A deep mid-latitude cyclone will spread showers and thunderstorms across portions of the Midwest Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic today," the NWS said in an advisory.  

"The storm prediction center issued a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of the Ohio Valley due to the risk of damaging gusts and a few tornadoes," it added. 

WEATHER HAZARDS SET TO IMPACT TRAVEL ACROSS US 

Extreme weather victim Barbara Buckner on Tuesday, Feb. 27, looked over her home that was destroyed by a tornado in Norman, Oklahoma.

Extreme weather victim Barbara Buckner on Tuesday, Feb. 27, looked over her home that was destroyed by a tornado in Norman, Oklahoma. (Reuters/Nick Oxford)

The forecast comes after winds as high as 114 mph were recorded last night in Memphis, Texas, along with gusts of more than 80 mph in towns in Oklahoma and Kansas, according to FOX Weather. 

TORNADOES SPOTTED IN OKLAHOMA, KANSAS AS STRONG GUSTS STRIKE MIDWEST 

Storm damage at a home in Shawnee, Oklahoma, is seen late Sunday. The city is one of seven areas in the state where the National Weather Service says it received a report of a tornado.

Storm damage at a home in Shawnee, Oklahoma, is seen late Sunday. The city is one of seven areas in the state where the National Weather Service says it received a report of a tornado. (KOCO/AP)

Throughout Sunday, the National Weather Service said it received reports of seven tornadoes in Oklahoma and two in Kansas. 

Cars that were hit by a tornado lay in a pile in a damaged neighborhood in Norman, Oklahoma on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Cars that were hit by a tornado lay in a pile in a damaged neighborhood in Norman, Oklahoma on Tuesday, Feb. 27. (Reuters/Nick Oxford)

Officials in Norman, Oklahoma told the Associated Press that there was storm damage and 12 weather-related injuries, but none were critical. 

In Liberal, Kansas, where one of the tornadoes was reported, more than a dozen homes were damaged, and one person suffered minor injuries, the AP also said, citing KSNW-TV. 

