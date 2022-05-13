Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California firefighter Darin Banks killed by falling tree honored in convoy to bring his body home

Banks was killed May 6 while working for Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression Inc. when a tree unexpectedly fell on him in Tuolumne County

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A convoy brought home the body of a contract wildland firefighter Friday who was killed by a falling tree in California last week.

The convoy escorted the body of Darin Banks, 26, on Friday from Modesto to a mortuary in his home city of Red Bluff, 125 miles north of Sacramento. Firefighters from several local agencies saluted Banks along the 200-mile journey. 

Banks worked for Firestorm Wildlife Suppression Inc. and was killed May 6 while assigned to a hand crew preparing an area for a prescribed burn in Tuolumne County.

He left behind a 4-year-old son, Jess Willis, president of the Chico-based company, said in a statement. 

  Darin Banks
    Image 1 of 4

    Firefighter Darin Banks was killed last week when a tree fell on him in Northern California. (Courtesy of Firestorm Wildland Fires Suppression Inc.)

  Darin Banks
    Image 2 of 4

    A convoy escorting the body of Darin Banks left Friday morning. (Courtesy of Firestorm Wildland Fires Suppression Inc.)

  Darin Banks
    Image 3 of 4

    Firefighters from several agencies saluted Darin Banks along the 200-mile convoy escorting his body home. (Courtesy of Firestorm Wildland Fires Suppression Inc.)

  Darin Banks
    Image 4 of 4

    An American flag hangs as the convoy honoring fallen firefighter Darin Banks passes by. (Courtesy of Firestorm Wildland Fires Suppression Inc.)

"Darin was the example of 'smile through a bad day.' I can still see his smile every day I wake up," Joss Williams, a member of Banks' crew and a close friend, told KRCR-TV. "He would joke...if he could get you to smile, he'd get you to smile. And if you tried to fight that smile, he'd go after it until he got it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.