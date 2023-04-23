Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California drug dealer escapes with 60 pounds of sheriff's meth during failed sting

Officers attempted to pull the drug trafficker over after the transaction but they sped away

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Florida man drops half a pound of meth under patrol car during traffic stop Video

Florida man drops half a pound of meth under patrol car during traffic stop

A Florida man and his girlfriend were arrested after he tried to drop a half of a pound of methamphetamine under a patrol car during a traffic stop.

A drug dealer got away with 60 pounds of meth that belonged to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office this week after a sting operation went awry, officials said. 

Undercover narcotics investigators were attempting to identify traffickers when they met a suspect around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. 

After the transaction, the suspect sped away from the officers with the meth, which has a street value of $150,000 to $210,000. 

"The suspect failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated. Due to the high speeds and suspect’s disregard for public safety, deputies lost sight of the vehicle," the sheriff's office said. 

Methamphetamine

FILE PHOTO: The Riverside County Sheriff's Office lost about 60 pounds of methamphetamine that it was trying to sell to a drug dealer during an undercover sting operation this week.  (Drug Enforcement Administration)

It wasn't immediately clear whether investigators knew the identity of the drug trafficker. 

CHINA CRITICIZES US SANCTION ON FENTANYL TRADE, SAY THEY ‘UNDERMINE’ WASHINGTON-BEIJING REFLATIONS: REPORT

Meth has long ravaged Southern California, as the Riverside and San Bernardino County area was once known as the "methamphetamine capital of the United States."

The drug is frequently manufactured at clandestine labs in California or smuggled across the southwest border. 

Meth in powder for

FILE PHOTO: Investigators attempted to stop the drug trafficker after the transaction but they sped off at a high rate of speed, officials said.  (Drug Enforcement Administration)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS

Border Patrol has already seized 75,600 pounds of meth in the first six months of fiscal year 2023 across the northern and southwest borders, as well as coastal ports of entry. Over half of those seizures, about 41,300 pounds, were conducted by Border Patrol's San Diego field office, according to CBP data. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest