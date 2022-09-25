California deputy hospitalized after man armed with knife hits him with vehicle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man and a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy were sent to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities told FOX 11.

Deputies say they were searching a car near the intersection of Rochester Avenue and Foothill Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. when another car came and rammed the car and the deputy, pinning the deputy between the two cars.

The driver then got out of the car and allegedly approached the deputy while holding a knife. That is when the suspect was shot.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The deputy who was pinned between the cars was sent to the hospital with injuries to his legs. Officials said they were not sure if the deputy suffered any other injuries as a result of the incident.

The sheriff's department did not say what the original search of the vehicle was for or if the vehicle was related to the man who allegedly rammed the deputy.

The investigation is still ongoing.