California Democrat suggests police, prosecutors and sheriffs groups are 'White supremacist organizations'

California’s law enforcement groups, District Attorneys Association and State Sheriffs’ Association are allegedly all "White supremacist organizations," a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors suggested in a livestreamed Facebook video Wednesday.

Holly Mitchell, a Democrat and former state Assembly member and senator, made the remarks during a forum on police brutality and racial justice as she was discussing the state Legislature’s progress police reform legislation over the past decade.

They come about 1 hour, 15 minutes into the video, titled "Stop LA Sheriff Attacks: Family Forum" posted by Black Lives Matter Los Angeles.

"Law enforcement and the District Attorneys Association and the Sheriffs’ Association, who just when you look at who represents them in Sacramento, is clearly such White supremacist organizations," she said after touting the legislative accomplishments from when she was holding state offices.

She based her assessment on lobbyists working on behalf of those groups in the state’s capital, Sacramento, as left-wing lawmakers push "defund the police" campaigns.

"They know that they’ve lost more than they’ve won [in terms of getting legislation passed]," she said. "And I think that’s what then amplified their behavior, their behavior against you at the community level."

She said the law enforcement groups also displayed "animus" toward lawmakers who oppose them.

The event was a public forum that including family members of people killed during police and deputy encounters. Mitchell’s office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said the office was not aware of the video when asked for a response to the accusations.

Mitchell, in a decade-long career in public office, has made criminal justice and police reforms key platforms.

One of her major legislative successes, a 2019 bill banning the trying of children under 16 as adults, was upheld by the California Supreme Court last month.

Fox News’ Sam Sullivan contributed to this report.