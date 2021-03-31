Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles top prosecutor to erase gang unit, sources say

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles County's top prosecutor is re-imagineng, re-naming and downsizing to eliminate a unit within his office that handles gang-related cases, sources told Fox News. 

The unit is slated to be "de-centralized" with a number of prosecutors expected to be transferred to other units. The hardcore gang unit currently has around 700 active cases. 

Branch offices will get a "Special Trial Lawyer/Gang Coordinator" to assist with prosecutors absorb the cases. No new gang or gun allegations will be filed. 

The controversial changes come amid a series of criminal justice reforms implemented in the months since Gascon took office that has sparked nationwide backlash. 

Your Money