California couple, dogs trapped in mountains by snow survive two-week ordeal

After spending two weeks snowed in in their vehicle in the mountains north of Los Angeles, two campers and their dogs were finally rescued Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter that the agency's Special Enforcement Bureau used a helicopter to rescue the man and woman and their two dogs after the pair became trapped 14 days ago.

The couple, who were not identified, and their dogs were camping on the north side of Alamo Mountain near Frazier Mountain Park about 75 miles north of Los Angeles when storms struck the region. A tree near where the couple was camping fell, blocking access to the road. As the snow continued falling, and with no way out, their truck got stuck.

BLIZZARD WINDS TOPPLE TINY HOUSE IN COLORADO, SEND WOMAN AND TWO CATS INSIDE TUMBLING

“I think they were thinking the snow was going to melt a little quicker than it did and that’s why they were waiting it out,” Charles Miranda, a paramedic with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, told FOX11.

But after waiting two weeks, the campers were out of supplies.

“They had fuel for the stove to melt the water, but then they ran out of fuel,” Miranda told FOX11. “They were thirsty because they weren’t able to get water out of the snow.”

WISCONSIN DEPUTY NEARLY HIT BY VEHICLE AFTER DRIVER LOSES CONTROL DURING WINTER STORM

The couple had to hike a couple miles to be able to get cell reception before contacting 911 through an app, according to Miranda.

“We were able to locate their latitude and longitude," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A team of five deputies then were transported by a rescue helicopter and were able to hoist the couple and dogs to safety. The couple was dehydrated, sunburned, hungry and tired when they were rescued -- but weren’t injured, according to FOX11.

“We work and train as a team together and it makes rescues like this rather routine,” pilot Jim Wolfhope said.