California county investigates network disruption, partners with FBI and Homeland Security

It is not immediately clear whether the sheriff’s department at San Bernardino, CA, experienced a cyberattack

Associated Press
Southern California's San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said it experienced a "network disruption" to its electronic systems last week and has referred the problem to the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

The sheriff's department said the problem occurred Friday, but officials declined to explain what the disruption entailed. The disruption has not impacted the agency’s operations, the department said in a statement Saturday.

"Upon discovering this incident, the County immediately secured the network and began working with our information technology staff and third-party forensic specialists to investigate the incident," the statement said.

San Bernardino, California, experienced a network disruption to its electronic systems last Friday, the sheriff’s department said.

San Bernardino, California, experienced a network disruption to its electronic systems last Friday, the sheriff’s department said. (Fox News)

It was not immediately clear whether there had been a cyberattack against the sheriff's department. FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller said Sunday that the bureau was assisting in the investigation, but did not offer details.

Other county networks operate separately from the sheriff’s department, county spokesperson David Wert told the Southern California News Group. Those networks have not been affected by Friday’s disruption, Wert said.