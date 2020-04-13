California man arrested after stealing coronavirus specimen from hospital, police say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A man in California was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stole a specimen that was to be tested for coronavirus from a hospital, according to police.

The Davis Police Department said on Facebook that 40-year-old Shaun Lamar Moore of Davis was taken into custody after he was spotted riding a bicycle.

Authorities had been searching for Moore for nearly 24 hours after employees at Sutter Davis Hospital reported that a person entered the facility around 1:35 p.m. Saturday and stole a COVID-19 specimen that was awaiting lab testing.

According to police, the department received a call around 6:15 p.m. Saturday that a sealed COVID-19 specimen was found in a shopping cart at the CVS Pharmacy in Davis.

“At that point, confirmed it hadn’t been opened or tampered with based on the security seals,” Davis Police Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov told FOX40.

Based on tips from the homeless community, investigators said they were able to track down Moore by Sunday morning and arrest him on a burglary charge.

"Davis Police are familiar with Moore and are determining whether any mental health conditions played a factor in this incident," police said. "Although the incident is very serious, Detectives do not believe he intended to harm himself or others."

Additional charges may be filed, according to officials.

“As much fear as this may have caused in the community, we wrapped it up pretty quickly so hopefully those fears can subside now,” Doroshov told FOX40.

Sutter Health said Sunday that it is now conducting its own internal investigation into the incident.

"Sutter Davis Hospital is committed to providing high-quality care to the Yolo County community and beyond. We take this situation very seriously," the hospital said in a statement to FOX40. "We are conducting our own internal investigation, as well as working closely with county officials and law enforcement on the matter.

As of Monday, there are 23,311 cases of COVID-19 in California with at least 682 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.