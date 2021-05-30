California community on high alert after viral mass shooting threat

A Southern California community was on high alert early Sunday after a person claiming to be a resident left a lengthy diatribe on Reddit threatening a mass shooting.

The Redditor claims his name is "Gaston Aaron Mcwhinnie," and says he has lived his whole life in Lakewood, a city about 20 miles south of Los Angeles.

In the post, "Mcwhinnie" says he is unemployed and has always had a negative home life. He says that despite being black himself, he hates minorities.

He then claims he will go around the city with an "AR-15" and "Glock 18" and "will be shooting every minority in sight."

"I am aiming for at least 10, but the more the better," the post reads. "I will be targeting council members of the city."

At the end of the post, "Mcwhinnie" says he has left a 192-page manifesto "rationalizing and explaining my hate towards minorities."

Included in the post is a picture of what appears to be a Glock 18 laid on top of army camouflage.

City officials said the Lakewood Sheriff’s Department does not believe the threat is credible but is taking the necessary steps to address the post and the person who allegedly made it.

Fox News has reached out to city council but did not immediately hear back. Council Member Todd Rodgers said on Twitter that city council is aware of the threats. He said police do not believe they are credible, but an investigation is still underway.

By Sunday afternoon, the original post appeared to have been deleted.