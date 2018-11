California Camp Fire joins list of most destructive blazes in the state

Wildfires are wreaking havoc on both sides of California, and with only 25 percent of one of the biggest fires in state history contained, the blaze is expected to spread.

So far, the wildfire — dubbed the "Camp Fire" — that has been raging in Northern California for the past few days has destroyed more than 6,400 residences and 260 commercial buildings, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). And it's not the only wildfire threatening the state.

Firefighters are currently battling blazes in Butte County (Camp Fire) and two separate fires in Ventura County (Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire).

AT LEAST 29 CONFIRMED DEAD IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE, SHERIFF SAYS

"This is truly a tragedy that all Californians can understand and respond to," Gov. Jerry Brown said, as he declared a state of emergency and requested aid from the Trump administration. "It's a time to pull together and work through these tragedies."

Read on for a look at some of the most recent destructive wildfires in the state.

Thomas Fire - 281,893 acres burned

The Thomas Fire, which lasted from Dec. 4, 2017 to Jan. 12, was one of the biggest blazes in state history and spanned both Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Overall, the fire scorched 281,893 acres and destroyed 1,063 structures, according to officials.

It's still unclear what sparked the Thomas Fire.

Here’s how the blaze compares to a few other large-scale wildfires in 2016 and 2017.

Soberanes Fire - 132,127 acres burned

The Soberanes Fire was sparked by an abandoned, illegal campfire in July 2016. It was mainly fueled by chaparral, tall grass and timber. The fire burned for nearly three months before it was contained.

The fire cost at least $229 million, which was claimed by fire officials to be the most expensive fire the U.S. Forest Service had ever fought, the Los Angeles Times reported in October 2016.

The fire destroyed at least 50 homes and was the state’s biggest and most destructive wildfire of that year.

Camp Fire - 111,000 acres burned (so far)

At least 29 people have been killed, making it the deadliest blaze in the state's history. Another 228 people remain unaccounted for as of Nov. 12.

Statewide, 150,000 remained displaced as more than 8,000 fire crews battled wildfires that have scorched 400 square miles, with out-of-state crews continuing to arrive.

"We are in this for the long haul," Cal Fire Chief Ken Pimlott said.

Long Valley Fire - 83,733 acres burned

The Long Valley Fire was first ignited in July of 2017. The blaze, which was located about two miles north of Doyle, Calif., and about 50 miles north of Reno, Nev., was contained 10 days after it first started.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, which was fueled by sagebrush and grass.

Modoc July Complex Fire - 83,120 acres burned

The Modoc July Complex Fire was first ignited in July 2017, but was 100 percent contained as of September 2017.

The fire, which was started by lightning, was fueled by grass, brush and timber. It was located in the Modoc National Forest in northeast California.

Detwiler Fire - 81,826 acres burned

The Detwiler Fire was first ignited in July of 2017, but was 100 percent contained as of October.

The fire destroyed 63 residences, 67 minor structures and one commercial structure. At least 13 other residences were damaged by the fire, which started in Mariposa County, about two miles east of Lake McClure.

Cal Fire said the cause of the fire was “a discharge of firearms on public lands.”

Salmon August Complex Fire - 65,888 acres burned

The Salmon August Complex Fire was started by lightning. The first ignition was in July of 2017. Only 87 percent of the fire is currently contained. Timber and brush serve as the main source of fuel.

The fire is located in the Marble Mountain Wilderness and the Klamath NF side of the Trinity Alps Wilderness, which are both located in North California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.