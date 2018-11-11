At least 29 confirmed dead in Northern California wildfire, sheriff says

Six more people were confirmed to have died in connection to the wildfire tearing through Northern California, a sheriff said Sunday evening.

The death toll in the northern blaze rose to 29 as a result of the discoveries, which included five bodies located at homes and one that was found in a vehicle, Butte County Sheriff Cory Honea said. More than 200 people remained unaccounted for, he added.

The wildfire is now the deadliest wildfire on record in state history.

The Camp Fire, which tore through the town of Paradise, had burned 109,000 acres since it first began on Thursday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

More than 6,400 residences were destroyed in the fire that stands at 25 percent containment, the agency said.

At least 31 people have died statewide due to wildfires that have ravaged both ends of the state.

Devastating images taken of Paradise, which consists of roughly 27,000 residents, depicted destroyed homes and roads dotted with charred vehicles.

Amid the raging blaze tearing through Northern California, a 93-year-old World War II veteran was shown kindness and hospitality in the midst of devastation.

Businesswoman Tracy Grant was at the Forebay Aquatic Center in Oroville Thursday giving out food to people forced to evacuate their homes when she crossed paths with the veteran, Lee Brundige, who isn't sure whether anything remains of his house in Paradise, The Associated Press reported Sunday.

Brundige initially refused the hamburger she offered, saying she should give it to someone who really needed it. She tried to get him to a shelter, but he said he was fine sleeping in his car.

The next day, she convinced him to come home with her when the sheriff's office told people to clear out of the parking lot due to worsening air.

"He looks at me and kind of grunted, 'No I don't want to take advantage of anyone, you're too kind.' So I said, 'This is my car. You're going to follow that bumper until we stop," she said.

After they arrived at Grant's home, her boyfriend Josh Fox helped out by supplying Brundige with new clothes.

The elderly veteran has also found a companion in Grant’s dog, Axle, who sits with him in a recliner they share.

Brundige lived by himself at his home in Paradise but does not know if his home is still standing. Brundige's son, who lives in Southern California, knows that his father is okay, the outlet reported.

The fire became California's third deadliest since record-keeping began, with the death toll surpassing that from a blaze last year that ravaged the city of Santa Rosa.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.