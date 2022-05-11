Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California authorities seize 15 pounds of fentanyl, 2 pounds of heroin from car outside high shcool

Fentanyl abuse has led to a record number of overdose deaths

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fentanyl now the leading cause of death in adults 18-45 Video

Fentanyl now the leading cause of death in adults 18-45

Celine Leaver speaks out on the danger of fentanyl after sister died from a laced substance.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office seized 15 pounds of fentanyl, 2.2 pounds of heroin, and $139,000 from a drug dealer's car outside a high school in Oakland on Tuesday. 

Four suspects were arrested and they'll face additional charges since they were within 1,000 feet of Mclymonds High School, according to the sheriff's office. 

SKYROCKETING DRUG OVERDOSES AMONG ADOLESCENTS ‘VERY, VERY CONCERNING' WARNS HEALTH EXPERT

Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern said that the suspects weren't associated with the school, but were in the parking lot because "they want to blend in, they don't want an isolated spot."

Sheriff's deputies seized 15 pounds of fentanyl, 2.2 pounds of heroin, and $139,000 from four suspects near an Oakland high school on Tuesday. 

Sheriff's deputies seized 15 pounds of fentanyl, 2.2 pounds of heroin, and $139,000 from four suspects near an Oakland high school on Tuesday.  (Alameda County Sheriff's Office)

The drug bust came on Fentanyl Awareness Day, which the Drug Enforcement Administration created to try to raise awareness about the opioid that is as much as 50 times more powerful than heroin. 

It also comes about two weeks after the Alameda County Sheriff's Office seized about 92 pounds of fentanyl in another massive operation. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fentanyl has driven the latest phase of the opioid crisis in the United States. More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, and about 75% of them were caused by opioids, according to data released by the CDC on Wednesday. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 