California authorities reveal 'massive' fentanyl bust; enough to kill 20 million people

Police in California announced a "massive" fentanyl bust on Saturday morning, recovering 92.5 pounds of illicit fentanyl.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office made the announcement on Twitter, stating that its office and the Narcotics Task Force recovered the 42,000 grams of illicit fentanyl in Oakland and Hayward.

The sheriff's office said that the fentanyl was headed for streets within the Bay Area.

"MASSIVE FENTANYL BUST: ACSO detectives and their partners at the Narcotics Task Force recovered 92.5 pounds of illicit fentanyl at locations in Oakland and Hayward. That’s 42,000 grams that were headed for the streets of the Bay Area. This is a glimpse of the fentanyl epidemic," the sheriff's office tweeted.

The amount of illicit fentanyl had the potential to kill over 20 million people, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Drug dealers have been mixing fentanyl with several other drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, according to the DEA, which increases the likelihood of fatality.