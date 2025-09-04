Cal State professor indicted for allegedly hurling tear gas canister at federal agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California professor was indicted for allegedly throwing a tear gas canister at federal agents during a massive raid on a cannabis farm in July that resulted in the arrest of more than 350 illegal immigrants.

Jonathan Caravello, a 37-year-old math professor at California State University Channel Islands, was charged with one count of assault on a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California said in a news release on Wednesday.

On July 10, federal agents conducted a raid at Glass House Farms, a 160-acre marijuana farm, in Camarillo, a city in Ventura County, California. The agents encountered protesters who gathered at the entrance and used their bodies and vehicles to stop authorities from leaving the property, prosecutors said, citing court documents.

As the raid was taking place, violent clashes erupted between ICE agents and around 500 protesters, some of whom waved Mexican flags.

Protesters hurled rocks at government vehicles, breaking windows and side-view mirrors, according to prosecutors. To ensure the safety of the federal agents, officials said authorities deployed tear gas on the crowd.

When Border Patrol agents rolled tear gas canisters toward the feet of the protesters, prosecutors alleged Caravello ran up to one of the canisters and tried to kick it. But Caravello allegedly missed and chased after the canister as it rolled past him.

Caravello then picked up the canister and threw it overhand back at Border Patrol agents, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Border Patrol agents eventually arrested Caravello, who prosecutors said "continuously kicked his legs and refused to give agents his arms during the arrest."

Caravello is free on $15,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned in the coming weeks in Los Angeles federal court.

California State University Channel Islands released a statement in support of Caravello at the time of his arrest in July.

"At this time, it is our understanding that Professor Caravello was peacefully participating in a protest—an act protected under the First Amendment and a right guaranteed to all Americans," the university wrote. "If confirmed, we stand with elected officials and community leaders calling for his immediate release."

Fox News previously reported that the raid led to the rescue of 14 children from Mexico and Honduras at the farm, which was allegedly using them in potential forced labor, exploitation and trafficking violations. One man taken into custody at the farm has a history of violent crime, including attempted child exploitation.

Fox News’ Michael Dorgan, Peter D'Abrosca and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.