ICE employee brought to emergency room after alleged doxxing in California

FIRST ON FOX: The Immigration and Customs Enforcement employee DHS says was doxxed by Rep. Salud Carbajal was taken to the emergency room on Thursday for stitches after a rock was thrown at him, causing his hand to bleed, according to new pictures from the department.

The ICE Public Affairs specialist, who DHS said had his business card shown to the mob protesting the raid by the congressman, had a rock thrown at him, which caused injury to his left hand. Images show the bloodied hand before and after the incident.

The farm was the subject of a criminal search warrant by federal immigration authorities.

"The actions by Representative Carbajal are downright un-American. He dares to claim that his actions were simply congressional oversight, but doxxing ICE personnel and inciting a mob of rioters to attack law enforcement is NOT oversight—it's abominable," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

"His actions sent an ICE employee to the emergency room. It’s no wonder that ICE agents are facing a 700% increase in assaults when radical members of Congress like Salud Carbajal and Monica McIver are openly encouraging and leading their supporters in assaulting law enforcement," McLaughlin continued.

The incident took place at a massive riot that broke out as ICE conducted operations at a California marijuana farm in Carpinteria, which resulted in 361 arrests of those in the country illegally. DHS said it rescued 14 migrant children who may have been victims of trafficking, forced labor and exploitation. A child labor investigation is ongoing at the federal level.

DHS said there were 500 rioters at the incident, as operations in the Golden State have been subject to major protests and riots in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Carbajal slammed the doxxing allegations in an X post on Sunday.

"This is a blatant attempt to distort what occurred in Carpinteria. DHS and ICE conducted their raid using a disturbing and disproportionate level of force, both on the farm workers they were targeting and the peaceful protesters who gathered to defend their neighbors," he posted to X.

"I witnessed agents, in full military gear, fire smoke canisters and other projectiles into a crowd of peaceful civilians. Just before I arrived at the scene, witnesses told me the agents threw a stun grenade into the crowd. Several civilians were injured, including a child," the congressman continued.

"This aggressive behavior in a normally quiet part of the Central Coast sparked alarm across our community, prompting a flood of calls and messages to my office from concerned citizens. I went to the scene to seek answers and represent my constituents. ICE’s claims of ‘doxxing’ and ‘violent mobs’ are familiar deflection tactics designed to distort public perception and to evade accountability for their aggressive actions in our community," he added.

The company that operates the facility, Glass House Farms, said they "never knowingly violated applicable hiring practices and does not and has never employed minors." Two of the company’s leaders, Kyle Kazan and Graham Farrar, previously donated to Carbajal’s congressional campaign, as recently as 2022 in Farrar’s case, according to Federal Election Commission records.