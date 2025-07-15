California professor arrested, accused of throwing tear gas canister at federal agents during marijuana farm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California professor has been arrested for allegedly throwing a tear gas canister at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during a massive raid on a cannabis farm last week, where agitators also hurled rocks at law enforcement vehicles. The raid led to the arrest of more than 350 illegal aliens and the farm is suspected of using 14 children in potential forced labor, exploitation and trafficking violations.

Jonathan Anthony Caravello, a math professor at California State University Channel Islands, was arrested by federal agents conducting a raid at Glass House Farms in Ventura County, California, on Thursday, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli confirmed via X.

Essayli was responding to a local report on Caravello’s arrest, which quotes a social media post from the California Faculty Association (CFA) labor union accusing agents of "kidnapping" Caravello.

"Professor Jonathan Caravello was not ‘kidnapped’ by federal agents,’" Essayli wrote. "He was arrested for throwing a tear gas canister at law enforcement."

Essayli wrote that Caravello was charged with a violation of 18 USC 111, assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer.

Caravello appeared in court on Monday and was released on a $15,000 bond, per reports.

The CFA on Monday posted a video of Caravello exiting a building in socks with an ankle monitor strapped on his left leg.

"Jonathan is a deeply committed educator and mentor who showed up for their students and immigrant communities—and for that, they were targeted,’ the CFA wrote, using gender-neutral pronouns when referring to Caravello. "Their release sends a powerful message: when we organize and raise our voices together, we win. We are in this fight and will not stop until no one is criminalized for speaking out against injustices."

Caravello was seen on bodycam footage attempting to kick a canister, then picking it up and throwing it overhand back at agents, according to a federal affidavit cited by Ojai Valley News,

The affidavit states Caravello resisted arrest by refusing to comply with commands, kicking his legs and attempting to grab a Border Patrol agent’s leg during the takedown. He’s also accused of using a megaphone with siren sounds to disrupt officers.

Caravello left the scene after the canister incident and returned two hours later in different clothes where he was identified as the alleged canister thrower and arrested.

California State University Channel Islands released a statement in support of Caravello.

"At this time, it is our understanding that Professor Caravello was peacefully participating in a protest—an act protected under the First Amendment and a right guaranteed to all Americans," the university wrote. "If confirmed, we stand with elected officials and community leaders calling for his immediate release."

As the raid was taking place, violent clashes erupted between ICE agents and around 500 protesters, some of whom waved Mexican flags. Federal law enforcement agents were assaulted during the operation and one agitator appeared to fire a handgun towards agents as the crowd was dispersed with tear gas.

The raid is believed to be the second-largest single-state ICE worksite operation in history, behind the first Trump administration's 2019 Mississippi chicken plant raids that netted almost 700 illegal alien arrests.

One man taken into custody has a history of violent crime, including attempted child exploitation.

Fox News has learned that the children rescued at the farm are from Mexico and Honduras, and that immigration authorities are analyzing the criminal histories of all 319 of the detained illegal aliens.

