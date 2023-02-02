CA murder suspect pleads not guilty to murder charges in San Diego

A man accused of killing a man and wounding three other people in a series of random shootings in San Diego last week pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges including murder and attempted murder.

Jaime Gonzalez, 22, of Lemon Grove, entered pleas for the alleged series of attacks that took place last Friday in three neighborhoods.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez drove around looking for targets, then got out of his car and opened fire. Authorities said he shot at but missed someone in Spring Valley, then opened fire on a group of teenagers at a trolley station in Encanto, wounding two 15-year-old boys, and finally shot two people in the Bay Terraces area, killing 32-year-old Raul Rojas Valdez and wounding another man.

Police later stopped a car matching the description of the shooter's vehicle and arrested Gonzalez. They said an unregistered "ghost gun" was found in the car.

Authorities haven't released a motive for the attacks.