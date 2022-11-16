Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

CA man dies from CO2 gas leak in Los Angeles airport accident

California contract worker inhaled CO2 while he was working on a leaky pipe

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One of four workers who inhaled carbon dioxide in an accident at Los Angeles International Airport has died, his family said.

Cris Abraham, 36, of Lomita died on Nov. 11 at a hospital where he'd been in a medically induced coma, his sister-in-law Tamara Plouffe said on a GoFundMe page.

"The entire family has been devastated by his loss," she wrote.

DALLAS DOCTOR DUBBED 'MEDICAL TERRORIST' AFTER CAUGHT TAMPERING WITH IV BAGS

The CO2 was released on Oct. 31 in a utility room near a Terminal 8 baggage area, authorities said.

Abraham, a pipefitter, was one of four independent contractors working in the utility room. He was fixing a leaky pipe when a fire suppression system malfunctioned and spewed carbon dioxide, authorities said.

Cris Abraham, 36, died on Nov. 11 after inhaling CO2 during a Los Angeles airport gas leak.

Cris Abraham, 36, died on Nov. 11 after inhaling CO2 during a Los Angeles airport gas leak. (Fox News)

"The carbon dioxide displaces the oxygen in the individual’s bloodstream and they went into cardiac arrest," fire Capt. Erik Scott said at the time.

Two men and a woman managed to quickly leave the room and were treated at the scene for minor complaints.

TEXAS DOCTOR WHO REPORTEDLY POISONED IV BAGS WITH HEART-STOPPING DRUGS HELD WITHOUT BAIL

Abraham suffered repeated seizures at the hospital and was placed in a medical coma, his family told KTLA-TV.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.