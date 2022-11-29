Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

CA deputies shoot and wound 21-year-old man armed with gun

California sheriff’s deputies were responding to gunshots heard nearby

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

California sheriff's deputies shot and wounded a 21-year-old man who was allegedly armed with a handgun, authorities said Monday.

Kern County sheriff's deputies were in Wasco just after 1 a.m. Sunday when they heard gunshots nearby, the sheriff's office said the following day in a news release.

The deputies found four vehicles, which fled the area, the sheriff's department said. Deputies chased the suspect's vehicle, which crashed. A man who allegedly had a handgun ran away and deputies opened fire, striking him.

BODY OF FLORIDA BOY, 9, RECOVERED AFTER HE FELL INTO LAKE, HIT BY BOAT PROPELLER: ‘UNIMAGINABLE NIGHTMARE’

The 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital following the shooting.

The 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital following the shooting. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff’s office did not provide additional details about what prompted the shooting, including whether the man opened fire or pointed the gun at the deputies.

The man's name was not immediately released. He was taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries.

Wasco is a city in the San Joaquin Valley that's about 150 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.