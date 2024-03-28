Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Bystanders flip SUV after crash on busy Florida boulevard: video

A total of eight bystanders came together to flip the SUV, including a passenger of the other car involved in the collision

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
A group of strangers in Florida came together after a traffic accident Tuesday to turn upright an SUV that had flipped on its side in the center of a busy intersection.

A group of strangers spontaneously came together to help the victim of a car accident on a busy boulevard in Florida.

Bystanders in Daytona Beach rendered immediate aid to a fellow motorist in need after a collision at the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and Fentress Boulevard on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m.

Video provided by the Daytona Beach Police Department shows the gray SUV struck in its rear-left quarter while driving through the high-traffic intersection, spinning out and turning it over onto its side. 

Group of people help flip over car on intersection

The white SUV that struck the vehicle immediately came to a stop, as well as other nearby motorists.

A passing driver exited his car to help slip the gray SUV back onto its side. He was quickly joined by others as the group began rocking the SUV back and forth to gather momentum to put it back on its wheels. 

A still image from the video provided by the Daytona Beach Police Department shows the gray SUV flipping onto its side after the collision. (Fox News)

A total of eight bystanders eventually joined, setting the SUV upright — including a passenger of the other car involved in the collision.

"This is the spirit of Daytona Beach," the police department wrote in the caption of the video.

No one involved in the collision was severely injured, though both cars suffered extensive damage and required a wreckage crew to remove them from the intersection.

A still image from the video provided by the Daytona Beach Police Department shows eight bystanders coming together spontaneously to push the wrecked SUV back onto its wheels. (Fox News)

The Daytona Beach Police Department thanked the bystanders for their selfless actions.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com