Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida man dies after Harley-Davidson motorcycle test drive goes horrible wrong: police

Police said that the man 'lost control' of a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was test-driving

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Florida man accused of stealing EMS vehicle arrested days later trying to flee authorities Video

Florida man accused of stealing EMS vehicle arrested days later trying to flee authorities

A man who allegedly stole the EMS vehicle was spotted days later and was in a car that tried to flee from authorities.

A man's Harley-Davidson test drive ended in a fatal crash at a Florida dealership, police said.

In a press release, the Titusville Police Department said that officers responded to the Miracle City Harley-Davidson location when the fatal accident occurred on Monday at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Police said that an investigation revealed that the unidentified man was test-driving a motorcycle at a nearby shopping center when he had a fatal accident.

Authorities said that the man "lost control" of a 2014 motorcycle he was test-driving and crashed into the exterior wall of an unoccupied storefront.

FLORIDA SPRING BREAK PARTIES PREVAIL THROUGH CRACKDOWN THAT NABS ANOTHER GUNMAN

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson motorcycles stand in a row on the sideline of a street in Ruedesheim, Germany, where participants of the international Harley-Davidson meeting "Magic-Bike" gathered. ( AP Photo/Daniel Roland)

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at approximately 4:40 p.m., police said.

There were no other injuries or vehicles involved in the traffic crash.

Miracle City Harley-Davidson

The Titusville Police Department said that the man was test-driving a motorcycle from the Miracle City Harley-Davidson location. (Google Maps)

Kenny, an avid motorcyclist, told FOX 35 that the victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

3 GREAT WHITE SHARKS PING NEAR GEORGIA, SOUTH CAROLINA COASTS: ‘IT’S MOVING DAYS'

"There’s no protection. If somebody bumps you in a car, you get a dent in a door. They bump you on this thing, you probably lose a leg," he said. 

Harley-Davidson Motorcycles sign

Harley-Davidson logo is seen near the store in Krakow, Poland on January 24, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Christopher Maglione, a witness who works in the Titus Landing area, told FOX 35 that the motorcycle was "going the wrong way" down the nearby street.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m incredibly shocked. I’ve never heard of anything like that happening in this plaza before ever," Maglione said. 

Fox News has reached out to Harley-Davidson Motorcycles for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.