A Florida man who allegedly carjacked an EMS vehicle, took it on a joyride and then fled the scene after crashing it was arrested days later after trying to flee law enforcement, authorities said.

A supervisor with American Medical Response (AMR) said he came upon a crash on the southbound Interstate 75 exit ramp to westbound Interstate 4 around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Fox Tampa reported. The crash involved a pickup truck, which was later determined to be stolen, authorities said.

One man was seen running down a roadway embankment and another stood in the roadway. The man, identified as Gregory Brian McGall, jumped inside the EMS vehicle and took off.

As he was driving, he sideswiped a Nissan Altima and led Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase, authorities said. They lost sight of McGall, 36, but a camera system inside the EMS truck alerted AMR that it crashed just before 2:10 a.m.

The vehicle was found abandoned.

On Monday night, McGall was then spotted in a Nissan Altima being driven by Jerry Skidmore, 42, who had active arrest warrants.

The car was stopped by deputies at a gas station where they tried to get away, according to footage of the scene taken from a law enforcement helicopter.

McGall is charged with numerous crimes, including criminal mischief of $1,000 or more, grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, carjacking, criminal mischief and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.

Skidmore's charges include three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, two counts of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and two counts of driving with a license canceled.

AMR told the news outlet that it's top priority is the safety of it patients and teams.

"We greatly appreciate Florida Highway Patrol and Hillsborough County Sheriffs' continued efforts regarding this matter," the company said.