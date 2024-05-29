Expand / Collapse search
Nevada

Bush appointee hit and killed in car accident outside Nevada federal courthouse: police

US District Court Judge Larry R. Hicks was remembered for his love for his family and his community

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
U.S. District Court Judge Larry Hicks, who was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2001, was killed in a crash in Nevada, officials confirmed.

"Today’s news regarding the Honorable Judge Larry R. Hicks who served Nevada for over 53 years is tragic," Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a X post.

The Reno Police Department and the Washoe Sheriff's Department confirmed that Hicks was hit and killed by a car outside the federal courthouse in downtown Reno, Nevada at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

The 80-year-old was rushed to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

Authorities said the driver involved stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

REMEMBERING POLICE OFFICERS WHO LOST THEIR LIVES ON DUTY LAST YEAR

U.S. District Court Judge Larry R. Hicks

U.S. District Court Judge Larry R. Hicks, a former Washoe County district attorney and Nevada State Bar president, died Wednesday afternoon. (Washoe Sheriff via X)

Judge Hicks began his legal career in 1968 as a prosecutor in Nevada and served as the District Attorney from 1974 through 1978.

In 1978, Hicks became a partner in a private practice before he was appointed as a U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Nevada by President George W. Bush.

WHY FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH IS WINNING… THE POST-PRESIDENCY

"Despite his notable accomplishments, Judge Hicks once stated, ‘My greatest thrill in life is my family.’ His life philosophy was based on a balance of family, work, and self," Balaam said.

George W. Bush

George W. Bush speaks during an event. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Judge Hicks was remembered for his love for his family and community.

"Larry Hicks was a one of a kind man, revered in our community and, most importantly, beloved by his family," Balaam said. "On behalf of my family and the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, we extend our deepest condolences to Larry’s son Chris, the current District Attorney, and all of Larry’s family. Judge Hicks’ legacy will forever be noted in Washoe County."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.