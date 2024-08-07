Burning body discovered in New York shopping cart, additional remains found in apartment

A body was reportedly found burning inside a shopping cart along a sidewalk in Yonkers, New York, and was later connected to additional remains inside an apartment in the Bronx.

The victim was discovered on a sidewalk near the Oak Street Bridge over the Bronx River Parkway shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday, Yonkers Police wrote on social media.

The Westchester County Department of Public Safety and the Mount Vernon Fire Department were responding to a report of a fire before finding a deceased body once the flames were extinguished.

After arriving at the scene, Yonkers Police located the body in the shopping chart. The Yonkers Police Department then opened a death investigation and later ruled the incident a homicide. The department discovered that the place where the body was found was merely a "dump site" despite the location being inside Yonkers.

The investigation was turned over to the New York City Police Department and the Bronx County District Attorney's Office.

The victim was believed to have been killed inside the apartment on Rogers Place in Longwood in the Bronx before most of the body was allegedly placed in a shopping cart, transported on the Melrose MetroNorth train station a few stops north to Mount Vernon West and left on the Oak Street Bridge in Yonkers, where it was set on fire, officials told CBS New York.

Investigators used surveillance video to trace the suspects on a train to Yonkers and back to the Bronx, according to the outlet. The NYPD executed a search warrant Monday night at the apartment, where they discovered parts of a body, including hands and teeth.

Drug paraphernalia and a gun were also found at the residence.

The victim's identity is still unknown, as investigators are struggling to figure out who they were and how they died since the body was burned so badly, according to CBS New York.

The case remains under investigation.