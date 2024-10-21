Expand / Collapse search
Detroit

Bullets fly at Detroit apartment complex as two shot, one fatally, in drive-by shooting

Detroit Police said an 18-year-old man died, while a 19-year-old man was hospitalized

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Monday afternoon, while another young man was injured in the same tragic incident, according to police.

The Detroit Police Department said the two young men were victims of a drive-by shooting, with the 18-year-old dying from his wounds and a 19-year-old being hospitalized and in stable condition.

Police said the shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday, outside an apartment complex near the corner of Fenelon Street and Nevada Avenue, on the east side of Detroit.

It was unclear whether the two victims lived in the apartment complex.

detroit-crime-scene-1

Two young men in Detroit were shot on Monday, one fatally, during a drive-by shooting near an apartment complex at the corner of Fenelon Street and Nevada Avenue. (FOX 2 Detroit)

"What we do know now is that a vehicle did drive through the complex and opened fire on these individuals," Detroit Police Commander Rebecca McKay told reporters during a press conference.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

detroit-crime-scene-2

Police investigate after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Detroit. (FOX 2 Detroit)

Still, McKay said investigators continue to search for suspects while also trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

"Our prayers and our condolences go out to the families," McKay said. "As with any crime that happens in the City of Detroit, we need the community to help us. If you see something, say something. Just know that when we receive information, we follow up on every lead."

Anyone with information on the matter is encouraged to contact the Detroit Police Homicide Division at 313-224-5777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.