Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals

'I would build my own wall': Border residents grow frustrated as migrants destroy property, leave trash

Blue state residents react to migrants crossing their property daily

Jon Michael Raasch By Jon Michael Raasch Fox News
Published
close
Texas border town business owner sells family BBQ restaurant after multiple migrant break ins Video

Texas border town business owner sells family BBQ restaurant after multiple migrant break ins

Texas border town barbeque owner says she was forced to sell her family business after migrants broke in and stole registers, computers and family heirlooms.

Dozens — or sometimes hundreds — of migrants pass through private property along the California-Mexico border daily, according to local landowners who say they feel helpless as human caravans cut through their land.

"If I had the money, I would build my own wall right here!" Jacumba Hot Springs resident Brian Silvas told CNN. The U.S.-Mexico border wall ends a few feet into his 78-acre property, which is about 75 miles east of San Diego, and every day he witnesses migrants trekking across his land.

Migrants wait under a bush in the California desert

Migrants sit in a makeshift tent camp near the Jacumba Hot Springs Desert after crossing the border from Mexico. (Carlos Moreno/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

TEXAS BORDER TOWN REQUESTS REFRIGERATORS TO STORE MIGRANT BODIES AFTER DROWNINGS OVERWHELM MORTUARIES

"Sometimes there are huge groups of men and women, and I don’t want them through here," he said.

"This country was built on immigration. I’m fine with that," Silvas continued. "But not like this. This is ridiculous."

TEXAS BORDER TOWN BUSINESS OWNER SELLS FAMILY RESTAURANT AFTER MULTIPLE MIGRANT BREAK-INS:

Texas border town business owner sells family BBQ restaurant after multiple migrant break ins Video

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

San Deigo Border Patrol agents encountered over 230,000 migrants in the 2023 fiscal year that ended in September, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, the highest in decades. By comparison, the sector had 176,000 encounters last year and just 53,000 in 2020. 

"It’s time to close the border to new immigration," San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond said during an Oct. 26 press conference on border security. 

Migrants crossing the California-Mexico border into the U.S.

A group of migrants walks through the Jacumba Hot Springs Desert. (Carlos Moreno/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

His remarks were in response to a leaked Customs and Border Protection memo from the San Diego Field Office stating "individuals inspired by, or reacting to, the current Israel-Hamas conflict" may cross into the U.S. via the southern border. 

BORDER RANCHER FEARS FOR HER LIFE AS MIGRANTS CROSS UNCHECKED, 'PICKED THE WRONG PLACE TO RAISE A FAMILY'

Roughly five miles east of Silvas' home, also along the border, Jerry and Maria Shuster, are also experiencing a migrant emergency, one they feel helpless to stop. 

"The government should do something [to] stop this illegal immigration," Maria Shuster, told CNN. "Stop it because [the migrants aren’t] helping us; they’re destroying us."

"The migrants have more rights than we do," she added.

Migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border start fires to keep warm

Migrants ignite a campfire to keep warm after arriving at a makeshift camp near Jacumba Hot Springs. (Carlos Moreno/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: THOUSANDS OF MIGRANTS OCCUPY EL PASO AS MORE SURGE ACROSS THE BORDER

The Shusters have lived in Jacumba Hot Springs for over 40 years.

The couple regularly sees migrants camping on their 17-acre property. Tents, clothes and trash are frequently left behind. One group dismantled the couple's fence to use it for firewood, Jerry Shuster said.

Migrants passs through the U.S.-Mexico border into California

Migrants entering the U.S. through a gap in the border wall in Jacumba Hot Springs. (Nicolo Filippo Rosso/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[My trees] are all gone," he told CNN. "They chop them up and put them in the fire." 

Silvas, meanwhile, questioned what role the Border Patrol agents were playing, likening them to personal drivers for the migrants.

"The Border Patrol agents, I know that they didn’t sign up to be Uber, because that’s all they are right now is Uber," he said.

Jon Michael Raasch is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals.