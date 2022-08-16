Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Brownsville, Texas, police officer fires at vehicle driving ‘recklessly’ outside high school

Porter Early College High School is having first day of classes in Brownsville, Texas

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A police officer in Texas opened fire at a vehicle driving "recklessly" on school grounds Tuesday during the Brownsville Independent School District’s first day of classes. 

The incident happened around 9 a.m. outside of Porter Early College High School. 

Officers from the Brownsville ISD Police and Security Services were called to the scene to investigate "suspicious activity," the district said in a press release. 

MAN SHOT BY TEXAS POLICE WAS ARRESTED 2 DAYS PRIOR ON ASSAULT, WEAPONS CHARGES 

Police in Brownsville, Texas, responded to Porter Early College High School on Tuesday, Aug. 13, following a report of "suspicious activity," the Brownsville Independent School District says.

Police in Brownsville, Texas, responded to Porter Early College High School on Tuesday, Aug. 13, following a report of "suspicious activity," the Brownsville Independent School District says. (Google Maps)

They discovered a driver, who, the officials say, "attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff were present." 

TEXAS TEEN ARRESTED FOR MURDER AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING AND KILLING WOMAN WHILE SHE VISITED HER SON’S GRAVE 

"The officer in fear for the safety of the staff and students, discharged his weapon at the vehicle, while it approached him," the statement said. "The vehicle fled the scene." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Police later reported making arrests, although it is not clear who has been taken into custody. 

All students and staff at the school are "safe and secure," Brownsville ISD said. 