Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas teen arrested for murder after allegedly shooting and killing woman while she visited her son's grave

Law enforcement officials in Killeen, Texas, charged the 17-year-old with one count of murder

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Killeen Police Department announced the arrest of a 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing a woman in March while she was reportedly visiting her deceased son's grave site. 

Christian Lamar Weston is facing once count of murder for the shooting death of 52-year-old Yolanda N’Gaojia. He was also arraigned on an unrelated unlicensed carrying of a weapon charge. 

Police were originally called to Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery around 5:00 p.m. on March 22 about a shooting and located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. 

PENNSYLVANIA MAN ACCUSED OF PLOWING INTO CROWD, MURDERING MOTHER SAID HE WAS TIRED OF ARGUING WITH HER: REPORT

N’Gaojia was pronounced deceased about two hours later, while the second victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is facing one count of murder for the shooting death of 52-year-old Yolanda N’Gaojia in March. 

Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is facing one count of murder for the shooting death of 52-year-old Yolanda N’Gaojia in March.  (Killeen Police Department)

N’Gaojia was visiting her son's grave for what would have been his 22nd birthday when she was shot, KXXV reports. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Weston is being held without bond on the murder charge. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. 

The Killeen Police Department said that the shooting was an isolated incident. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 