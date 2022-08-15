Texas teen arrested for murder after allegedly shooting and killing woman while she visited her son's grave

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Killeen Police Department announced the arrest of a 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing a woman in March while she was reportedly visiting her deceased son's grave site.

Christian Lamar Weston is facing once count of murder for the shooting death of 52-year-old Yolanda N’Gaojia. He was also arraigned on an unrelated unlicensed carrying of a weapon charge.

Police were originally called to Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery around 5:00 p.m. on March 22 about a shooting and located two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

N’Gaojia was pronounced deceased about two hours later, while the second victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

N’Gaojia was visiting her son's grave for what would have been his 22nd birthday when she was shot, KXXV reports.

Weston is being held without bond on the murder charge. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Killeen Police Department said that the shooting was an isolated incident.