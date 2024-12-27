Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn homeless shelter worker stabbed to death by masked suspect

The gruesome incident unfolded at a Days Inn hotel converted to house the homeless

By David Unsworth Fox News
Published
close
An employee of a Brooklyn homeless shelter was brutally stabbed outside the facility on Thursday night, say police.

The ghastly incident unfolded at a Days Inn hotel that had been converted into a shelter by the city on East New York Avenue in the Brownsville neighborhood.

NYC DAD OUTRAGED OVER PLAN TO OPEN HOMELESS SHELTER NEXT TO SON'S ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Migrants arrive at the Roosevelt Hotel in ManhattanMigrants arrive at the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan

Migrants arrive at the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, New York on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital )

The still unnamed employee, 35, came under attack at approximately 6:20 p.m., and subsequently ran into the building for help. He was stabbed multiple times in the neck and abdomen, and was bleeding profusely in the lobby upon the arrival of medics, who transported him to Brookdale Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Emergency Medical Team of the Fire Department of New York

Emergency Medical Team of the Fire Department of New York (Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

Police are seeking a male suspect, dressed in black, who was wearing a baseball cap and ski mask.

As of yet, there is no information on what precipitated the gruesome attack, but the area has seen multiple hotels converted into housing for the homeless, and has dealt with a fair share of violent crime in the past.

eric adams

NYC Mayor Eric Adams sits down for an interview with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum. ((Fox News / The Story))

One neighbor stated in remarks to the New York Post that, "They turned all the hotels around here into shelters during COVID. There are four or five more around here. A lot of stabbings. A lot of trouble."

New York City has been grappling with violent crime on its streets and public transport, a problem only exacerbated by a surge of illegal immigrants arriving without shelter. Mayor Eric Adams has repeatedly expressed frustration with the federal government and argued that the city lacks the resources to care for them.

Since April of 2022, an estimated 220,000 migrants have poured into the city, with over 58,000 currently being cared for by New York City's taxpayers, per reports from City Hall.

David Unsworth reports on Latin America. You can follow David Unsworth on Twitter @LatinAmerUpdate