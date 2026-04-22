DOJ springs antisemitism review on blue state college after 'Lebanese resistance' fundraiser

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) Civil Rights Division is opening an antisemitism investigation into the University of Washington after a student group at the school hosted a fundraiser for the "Lebanese resistance" group, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon said Monday.

"Tomorrow, a student group — SUPER UW — is holding a fundraising event for the "Lebanese resistance." This group has a history of violent antisemitic activity on University of Washington’s campus," Dhillon wrote on X Monday.

"On Friday, I authorized a Civil Rights investigation of UW’s handling of antisemitism!" she concluded.

ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS OCCUPY UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON BUILDING, 30 ARRESTED

School officials quickly distanced themselves from the group that organized the event, noting that SUPER UW was no longer affiliated with the University and that the event was being held off campus, according to a report from Seattle Red.

The school cut ties in May when SUPER UW, an acronym for Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return, took over a campus building resulting in property damage and arrests, Seattle Red reported.

School President Ana Mari Cauce condemned the protesters at the time, calling their actions an "illegal building occupation."

The school event went as far as trying to get Facebook to stop the group from using the UW name, a request Facebook has not complied with so far, according to the Washington State Standard.

The University of Washington has already faced a Trump administration antisemitism review after anti-Israel protests last May, the same protests that led to SUPER-UW's campus expulsion.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The school is now reportedly cooperating fully with the DOJ's investigation after being informed they were under a "compliance review," according to Seattle Red.

Fox News Digital contacted the DOJ, University of Washington and Meta, which operates Facebook, for comment but did not immediately receive a response.