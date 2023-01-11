Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons
Published

Brian Walshe spotted at juice bar day after wife disappears: video

Ana Walshe, an executive at real estate firm Tishman Speyer, vanished New Year's Day in Cohasset

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones , Haley Chi-Sing , Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Brian Walshe seen one day after wife Ana Walshe went missing Video

Brian Walshe seen one day after wife Ana Walshe went missing

Brian Walshe is seen on surveillance footage at a juice bar just one day after his wife, Ana Walshe, went missing on New Year’s Day. (Credit: Jonathan Bruno)

NORWELL, Mass. – Ana Walshe's husband was spotted at a juice bar Jan. 2, one day after the mother of three mysteriously vanished from their Cohasset home, according to surveillance video obtained by Fox News Digital.

Brian Walshe, 47, can be seen pacing back and forth beginning at 9:58 a.m. for just under six minutes, as a group of young women sip on their drinks at a counter in the background.

A store clerk told Fox News Digital she served Brian Walshe but declined to comment further.

He was charged Sunday with misleading investigators about his Tishman Speyer executive wife's disappearance early New Year's Day

ANA WALSHE'S HUSBAND BRIAN WALSHE IS A 'SOCIOPATH' AND 'PHYSICALLY VIOLENT:' COURT DOCS

Ana Walshe vanished New Year's Day, and her husband, Brian Walshe, was arrested Sunday for misleading investigators.

Ana Walshe vanished New Year's Day, and her husband, Brian Walshe, was arrested Sunday for misleading investigators. (Ana Walshe/Facebook / Ana Walshe/Instagram)

He told police that he took his 6-year-old son to Press Juice Bar in Norwell "to get a chocolate shake" and that was the only place he went that day. A child is not visible in the surveillance footage.

The other two boys, ages 2 and 4, stayed home with the babysitter.

MISSING MASSACHUSETTS WOMAN ANA WALSHE'S MOTHER BREAKS SILENCE: ‘CLEARLY, THERE MUST HAVE BEEN SOME PROBLEMS’

But investigators say that Brian Walshe made a glaring omission: Hours later, he traveled to Home Depot in Rockland.

Wearing a black surgical mask and blue surgical gloves, Brian Walshe was allegedly captured on surveillance footage paying cash for $450 in cleaning supplies, according to an affidavit.

Brian Walshe seen inside Press Juice Bar in Nowell, Mass., on Jan. 2, 2023, one day after his wife Ana Walshe vanished.

Brian Walshe seen inside Press Juice Bar in Nowell, Mass., on Jan. 2, 2023, one day after his wife Ana Walshe vanished. (Jonathan Bruno)

His wife wasn't reported missing until Jan. 4 when she didn't show up to work in Washington, D.C., and her employer contacted police.

At the time he was hit with the new criminal charge, he was already on house arrest awaiting sentencing for selling fake Andy Warhol paintings to a Los Angeles art dealer and a buyer in France for $225,000. 

BLOOD, KNIFE FOUND IN HOME OF MISSING MASSACHUSETTS REAL ESTATE EXEC: PROSECUTORS 

The Home Depot excursion was in violation of his probation conditions, the affidavit says. He's only permitted to make pre-approved trips – including dropping off his children at school.

Ana Walshe takes a selfie with one of her sons in a September 2022 Instagram post.

Ana Walshe takes a selfie with one of her sons in a September 2022 Instagram post. (Ana Walshe/Instagram)

Prosecutors said Monday at his arraignment that blood and a damaged knife were found in the basement of the family's home.

Police later recovered a hatchet, a hacksaw and trash bags with blood from a waste facility in Peabody – about 45 miles from the Cohasset residence, WBZ-TV reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A rug and cleaning supplies were also among the items collected from the facility and sent for testing.

Brian Walshe is being held on a $500,000 cash bail.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 