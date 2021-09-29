Expand / Collapse search
Brian Laundrie manhunt: Florida park surveillance footage part of FBI investigation

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito left for a cross-country trip together in mid-June. He returned on Sept. 1 without her

By Stephanie Pagones , Michael Ruiz | Fox News
North Port, Fla. – The FBI is looking at surveillance footage from the area of Florida’s Fort De Soto Park as part of their investigation into the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing since mid-September, Fox News has learned. 

A spokesperson for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that surveillance footage from Fort De Soto Park in Tierra Verde was being looked at as part of "the open and active investigation" being conducted by the FBI. 

News of the FBI’s investigation of the footage was released after Fox News Digital requested surveillance videos from certain portions of the park and was told by a county spokesperson that the sheriff’s office was referring all records regarding the case to the FBI’s Denver field office. 

"The surveillance footage is part of that and that's why it is not being released," a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said shortly thereafter. A spokesperson for the FBI's Denver office would not comment on the pending investigation. 

In the days after Laundrie arrived home alone, Charlene Guthrie, who lives directly across the street from the Laundrie family, told Fox News she saw Laundrie mowing the lawn, riding his bike with his mother and appearing to go camping with his parents. Petito had previously been living with the family at their North Port, Florida, home. 

"Dog" Chapman announced Saturday he was entering the search for Laundrie, and tips quickly poured in. He told Fox News he received a tip on Monday that Laundrie’s parents spent the night in Fort De Soto Park with their son twice in early September from Sept. 1-3 and Sept. 6-8.

Records obtained by Fox News’ Robert Sherman show Laundrie’s mother, Roberta Laundrie, registered at the park on Sept. 6 and indicated she would be staying until Sept. 8. 

Another camper who was situated near the Laundries at the time, Thomas Rutherford, said he did not have any interactions with the family, but could "vaguely remember" seeing their truck and camera, which stood out to him and his wife because they rarely saw campers attached to vehicles.

Map shows the Fort De Soto Park campground

Petito’s body was discovered near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19. A Teton County coroner ruled the death a homicide but has not yet announced the cause. 

After Petito’s missing persons’ report was filed on Sept. 11, Laundrie would not cooperate with the police investigation, officials said. The Laundries’ attorney released a statement on Sept. 14, in which he announced he had advised his clients to remain "in the background." The family revealed three days later that they had not seen him since Sept. 14. 

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report. 

