Brian Kohberger defense team granted access to officer training records

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Lawyers for Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger won a small victory this week when a judge granted his request to access training records of three police officers involved in the investigation of the murders of four University of Idaho students.

The defense team argued that they wanted to understand the methods the officers utilized, citing their critical role in the probe against their client, News Idaho 6 reported. 

CREWS ENTER UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO STUDENTS' HOME SLATED FOR DEMOLITION AFTER QUADRUPLE STABBING MURDER

Bryan Kohberger at court where he pleas not guilty

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court on May 22. His lawyers have been granted access to officer training records for those involved in his murder case.  (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

Kohberger, 28, is accused of fatally stabbing the college students four University of Idaho students in a 4 a.m. attack on Nov. 13, 2022. The victims were Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, both 20.

The four students had gone out in pairs on a Friday night a few days before Thanksgiving break before returning to an off-campus rental house on King Road, where the three women lived with two other roommates.

View of Idaho house

The home where four Idaho students were murdered in November 2022.  (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Chapin and Kernodle were dating, and Chapin was staying for the night. Kohberger was a Ph.D. student studying criminology at Washington State University, which is approximately 10 miles away. 

One of the officers involved in the murder investigation interviewed witnesses at the scene and worked on the search for the car connected to the crime. Another also interviewed witnesses who are expected to testify at Kohberger's trial. 

Investigators at the scene

State police forensics look for clues in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 21, 2022. Four University of Idaho students who were slain on November 13 in this house. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

The third reportedly attended the victims' autopsies and made decisions about which tips to pursue in the case. Prosecutors said they intend to seek the death penalty against Kohberger. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.