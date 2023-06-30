Expand / Collapse search
Bryan Kohberger has secret arrest record from 2014: report

Kohberger had troubles with drug addiction

Michael Ruiz
Michael Ruiz
Prosecutors to seek death penalty in Idaho college murders Video

Prosecutors to seek death penalty in Idaho college murders

Fox News correspondent Matt Finn reports the defense team is asking the state to share the evidence given to the grand jury that indicted Bryan Kohberger.

Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had a 2014 arrest for stealing from his own sister, as his dad told police about struggles with drug addiction, according to a new report.

Kohberger was 19 and had not yet kicked an alleged heroin habit at the time. 

Pennsylvania's publicly available court records show no signs of the case, which was reportedly expunged under a program for first-time offenders.

BRYAN KOHBERGER JUDGE ISSUES WARNING TO MEDIA AT START OF HEARING ON IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS

Bryan Kohberger enters a courtroom

Defendant Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a motion hearing regarding a gag order in Latah County District Court on June 9, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. He is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Zach Wilkinson-Pool/Getty Images)

Kohberger's dad, Michael Kohberger, told police his son stole his daughter's iPhone, according to an ABC report based on apparent copies of the records.

Kohberger has two sisters, Melissa and Amanda, but it was not clear from the report which one had the stolen phone.

Police and the Monroe County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

bryan kohberger parents

Bryan Kohberger's father, Michael Kohberger, exits the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 after his son's extradition hearing. Bryan Kohberger is charged in the quadruple homicide of University of Idaho students in November last year. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

LAWYER EXPECTS BRYAN KOHBERGER PROSECUTORS TO BE ‘VERY AGGRESSIVE’ SEEKING DEATH PENALTY FOR IDAHO SUSPECT

Kohberger eventually got his life together, picking up boxing and running before going to college. He earned a master's degree in criminal justice and attending a semester at Washington State University in pursuit of a Ph.D.

Now 28, he is accused of butchering four undergrads at the neighboring University of Idaho in a 4 a.m. slashing on Nov. 13, 2022: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

The four students had gone out in pairs on a Friday night a few days before Thanksgiving break before returning to an off-campus rental house on King Road, where the three women lived with two other roommates.

Chapin and Kernodle were dating, and he was staying for the night.

Idaho victims last photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

CREWS ENTER UNIVERSITY OF STUDENTS' HOME SLATED FOR DEMOLITION AFTER QUADRUPLE STABBING MURDER

The other two roommates were spared from the attack. One of them told police she saw a masked man with "bushy eyebrows" leaving out the back door after hearing crying and the sounds of a struggle.

Weeks after the attack, Kohberger drove back to his parents' house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, with his dad riding shotgun. He was arrested there on Dec. 30. 

Woman in a plaid shirt and face mask

Amanda Kohberger, sister of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger, is spotted exiting the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Bryan Kohberger is charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students in November last year. (The Image Direct for Fox News )

A judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf six months after the arrest at his arraignment, following a grand jury indictment that trampled his defense team's plan to fight the probable cause used to arrest him in a preliminary hearing.

Kohberger is being held without bail at the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho. His trial is scheduled for October and could take up to six weeks.

If convicted, prosecutors have filed notice stating they intend to seek the death penalty.

