Breonna Taylor protesters facing felony charges after dozens arrested at Kentucky attorney general's home

Police arrested 87 people protesting the death of Breonna Taylor outside of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's house on Tuesday.

All of those individuals now face felony charges of intimidating a participant in a legal process, police said.

Meanwhile, activists remain outraged that over four months after Taylor was killed by police issuing a "no-knock" search warrant in her home, investigators have yet to arrest or bring charges against the officers involved in her death.

"The protesters chose to occupy the front yard of a home owned by the Kentucky Attorney General and continuously chant towards he and his neighbors," a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement to Fox News. "All were given the opportunity to leave, were told that remaining on the property would be unlawful, and chose not to leave."

Protesters were also hit with misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and violations for criminal trespass. They are facing between one and five years in prison if convicted. All of the protesters were released from the Metro Department of Corrections on Wednesday, WHAS radio reported.

Among those arrested were Houston Texans’ wide receiver Kenny Stills and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams, according to reports.

The incident comes amid ongoing tensions between the community and LMPD after Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot eight times as officers burst into her home on Springfield Drive, firing off over 20 rounds, as they were conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13.

No drugs were found in the house.

One of the three officers involved in the deadly instance was fired from the department last month, and two other officers have been placed on administrative leave.

The Kentucky ACLU called the mass arrests Tuesday "an overblown, outrageous, and inappropriate reaction to a community that is rightfully upset with govt delay in holding police accountable. The only purpose these charges serve is to potentially chill the free speech rights of protesters."

Cameron defended the investigation and denounced protesters at his doorstep in a statement, according to NBC News.

"From the beginning, our office has set out to do its job, to fully investigate the events surrounding the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor," he said. "We continue with a thorough and fair investigation, and today’s events will not alter our pursuit of the truth. The stated goal of today’s protest at my home was to 'escalate.' That is not acceptable and only serves to further division and tension within our community."