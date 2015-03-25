Boys, 13, stole parents' BMW, drove car 100 miles, police say

Two 13-year-old Ohio boys who stole a parent's car and drove it hundreds of miles to Kansas City, Mo., have been found sleeping in a downtown alley.

Kansas City police say the runaways from the Columbus area were found in the car on Monday.

They were taken into custody by officers investigating a suspicious vehicle that matched the description of the BMW taken early Saturday from the mother of one of the boys.

Capt. Steve Young says it was known the boys might pass through the area because of information posted to Facebook. They have been turned over to the Jackson County Family Court until the owner of the BMW picks them up. They're not expected to be charged.