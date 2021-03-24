Expand / Collapse search
Colorado
Published

Boulder residents remember Officer Eric Talley, shooting victims with memorials

'Your kindness means more than we can say right now,' Boulder police tweeted

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Colorado victim Rikki Olds family speaks outVideo

Colorado victim Rikki Olds family speaks out

Coloradans have created makeshift memorials after a mass shooting killed 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder on Monday.

People placed flowers, messages and other mementos atop a police car at the Boulder Police Department on Tuesday in remembrance of fallen Officer Eric Talley, 51, who was first to arrive at the scene of the shooting and was killed in the line of duty.

"Thank you #Boulder," the Boulder Police Department tweeted Tuesday with a photo of the memorial. "Your kindness means more than we can say right now."

Homer Talley, 74, described his son as a devoted father who "knew the Lord." He had seven children, ages 7 to 20.

BOULDER GUNMAN YELLED TO POLICE, 'I SURRENDER, I'M NAKED,' AFTER MASSACRE: WITNESS

"We know where he is," his father told The Associated Press from his ranch in central Texas. "He loved his family more than anything. He wasn’t afraid of dying. He was afraid of putting them through it."

The other dead ranged in age from 20 to 65. They were identified as Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jodi Waters, 65.

Adrienne Kroepsch of Golden, Colo., lights votive candles to place by crosses bearing the names of victims placed by the parking lot where a mass shooting took place in a King Soopers grocery store Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

More Boulder residents erected a memorial on a fence near King Soopers on Tuesday to remember the 10 victims, according to local news outlet CBS 9. 

BOULDER SHOOTING SUSPECT AHMAD AL ALIWI ALISSA: WHAT WE KNOW

About 100 people on Tuesday evening milled about at the memorial adorned with wreaths, candles, banners reading "#Boulderstrong" and 10 crosses with blue hearts and the victims’ names. 

Louis Saxton, who was at the grocery store at the time of the shooting, brought his cello to the fence memorial to play music in honor of the victims, CBS 9 reported.

Louis Saxton plays his cello by a fence put up around the parking lot where a mass shooting took place in a King Soopers grocery store Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"It's my happy place. I wanted to bring as much happiness as I can to a place of mourning," he told the outlet.

Police on Tuesday identified Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, as the shooter, and charged him with 10 counts of murder.

The FBI had previously linked Alissa to another individual whom the Bureau was investigating, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing law enforcement officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

