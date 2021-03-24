Boulder gunman yelled to police, ‘I surrender, I’m naked,’ after massacre: witness

A worker at Boulder’s King Soopers who witnessed Monday’s mass shooting that resulted in 10 deaths, including a veteran police officer, told a local news outlet that the gunman shouted to police, "I surrender, I’m naked," about 30 minutes after the first shot rang out.

Maggie Montoya, 25, a pharmacy technician at the store, told Colorado Public Radio that her manager yelled that there was an active shooter in the store and she took refuge in a small room with a heavy metal door. She said the first 10 minutes seemed to be when most shots were fired. She said, "Then the store just got really quiet."

She told CPR that she heard the Boulder Police Department make an announcement over a loudspeaker. The gunman was told that the building was surrounded. She said the gunman responded, "I surrender, I’m naked."

Montoya said it took about 20 minutes before police entered the building to take him into custody. She said it seemed that police may have entered the store through the ceiling. It seemed that the gunman was still "by the pharmacy when they told him to surrender. And he again said, ‘I surrender, I’m naked,’" she said.

Police identified Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa as that shooting suspect. They said the 21-year-old purchased that weapon that he used in the shooting six days before the attack. He was booked into the county jail early Tuesday on murder charges after a brief stop at the hospital. Alissa had been struck by a bullet that passed through his leg, the affidavit said.

Supermarket employees told investigators that Alissa shot a man multiple times outside the Boulder grocery store before going inside, according to the affidavit. Another person was found shot in a vehicle next to a car registered to the suspect’s brother.

Montoya, who worked at the store for three years, said in the interview that it was chilling leaving the store with police. She said she couldn’t help but notice the body of one of her beloved coworkers.

"I didn’t mean to see it — but we all loved them. She was always so nice to us, and she was my age," she said. "I think with where she was in the store, almost all of us saw her."

