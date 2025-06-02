Boulder illegal immigrant terror suspect worked in healthcare field, as rideshare driver before attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Egyptian national suspected of injuring 12 people in a firebombing during a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday worked in the healthcare industry and as a rideshare driver before committing the heinous act.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, first came to the United States on a non-immigrant visa in August 2022. When that visa expired in February 2023, he remained in the country. The following month, he was granted a work visa, which was valid through March of this year.

Fox News Digital has learned that Soliman worked in accounting at a medical practice called Veros Health, headquartered in the Denver suburb of Centennial, for a brief period at the beginning of his lawful work stay in the country.

'USAID' PAPERWORK FOUND IN CAR OF BOULDER TERROR ATTACK SUSPECT TARGETING PRO-ISRAEL GROUP

"We can confirm that Mohamed Soliman worked with Veros from May 2023 to August 2023," a company spokesperson said. "He was hired in our accounting department. He went through a hiring process with ADP, our employer [Professional Employer Organization]. At the time of hire, he was confirmed to have a valid work visa, which was noted to expire in March 2025."

Earlier this year, Soliman began working as a rideshare driver. His lawful work visa expired in March, making him an illegal immigrant at the time of the attack.

A neighbor told Fox News Digital that Mohamed Soliman worked for Uber and was "not home that often" because he was "working really hard."

Soliman began working for the rideshare company in the spring of 2023, Uber said.

ALLEGED BOULDER TERRORIST OVERSTAYED VISA, GRANTED WORK PERMIT BY BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

The company further noted that all drivers must meet numerous eligibility requirements, including passing a criminal and driving history background check, providing a photo ID, and holding a valid Social Security number. Soliman met all the requirements per Colorado state law, Uber said.

He also had no concerning feedback while driving for the platform, according to Uber, which has since banned his driver's account and contacted law enforcement.

Soliman is accused of using makeshift incendiary devices, including a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails, in an attempt to burn pro-Israel demonstrators alive on Sunday.

A group of "Run for Their Lives" advocates had gathered at the Pearl Street Mall to raise awareness about Israeli hostages still held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza before they were viciously attacked.

MOHAMED SABRY SOLIMAN: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ACCUSED IN COLORADO TERROR ATTACK

The attack left 12 people injured, one critically. One of the victims was a Holocaust survivor.

Soliman has been charged federally with a hate crime involving actual or perceived race, religion, or national origin.

Federal charging documents detail how Soliman shouted "Free Palestine" during the attack.

"He traveled to Boulder, Colorado, in his vehicle with the Molotov cocktails and threw two of the cocktails at individuals participating in a pro-Israel gathering," the complaint says. "He also stated that he picked up gas at a gas station on the way to Boulder. He stated that he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead."

He also allegedly stated "he would do it…again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the state level, he has been charged with first-degree murder, crimes against at-risk adults/elderly, assault, criminal attempt to commit class one and class two felonies and use of explosives or incendiary devices during a felony.