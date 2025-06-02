Boulder terror attack suspect said he wanted to kill 'all Zionist people,' used Molotov cocktails: feds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal officials have charged Boulder, Colorado, terrorist attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Solamin with a hate crime involving actual or perceived race, religion, or national origin.

Soliman, 45, was charged with first-degree murder, crimes against at-risk adults/elderly, assault, criminal attempt to commit class one and class two felonies and use of explosives or incendiary devices during a felony.

Soliman allegedly threw explosives into a crowd Sunday in Boulder as a pro-Israel group, "Run for Their Lives," participated in a gathering on Pearl Street advocating for Hamas to release Israeli hostages.

Federal charging documents state that he allegedly "threw two lit Molotov cocktails at individuals participating in a pro-Israel gathering near the Boulder Courthouse."

The incident that the FBI described as a "targeted terror attack" left eight people, ages 52 to 88, with injuries, including one in critical condition. None of the victims have died.

"When he threw the Molotov cocktails, SOLIMAN yelled ‘Free Palestine!’ and the Molotov cocktails ignited in the crowd of people, causing burn injuries to eight individuals," the federal complaint states.

Authorities located a black plastic container near the suspect while arresting Soliman and found "at least fourteen unlit Molotov cocktails, comprised of glass wine carafe bottles or Ball jars containing clear liquid and red rags hanging out of the bottles" inside the container, along with "a backpack weed sprayer, potentially containing a flammable substance"

"The clear liquid in the glass bottles and weed sprayer were determined to be 87 octane gasoline, which was determined to contain xylene based on a field test," the complaint states.

Inside a vehicle registered to Soliman, authorities found a "red material consistent with the rags found in the black plastic container; a red gas container; and paperwork with the words, ‘Israel,’ ‘Palestine,’ and ‘USAID,'" according to federal authorities.

During an interview with law enforcement after the arrest, Soliman "stated that he researched on YouTube how to make Molotov Cocktails, purchased the ingredients to do so, and constructed them."

"He stated that he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead." — Federal complaint

"He traveled to Boulder, Colorado, in his vehicle with the Molotov cocktails and threw two of the cocktails at individuals participating in a pro-Israel gathering," the complaint states. "He also stated that he picked up gas at a gas station on the way to Boulder. He stated that he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead."

He also allegedly stated "he would do it…again."

"He specifically targeted the ‘Zionist Group’ that had gathered in Boulder having learned about the group from an online search. SOLIMAN knew that they planned to meet … Sunday, June 1 at 1pm. He arrived at approximately 12:55 p.m. and waited for them. Throughout the interview, SOLIMAN stated that he hated the Zionist group and did this because he hated this group and needed to stop them from taking over ‘our land,’ which he explained to be Palestine. He stated that he had been planning the attack for a year and was waiting until after his daughter graduated to conduct the attack," the complaint states.

Police responded to the area after receiving reports of a man with a weapon setting people on fire.

"We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, " FBI director Kash Patel said. "Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available."

In a Monday update, Boulder police said no victims have died. The department will host a press conference later on Monday.

Soliman was living in the United States illegally after entering on a work visa two years ago that has since expired, according to federal officials.

Soliman was booked into the Boulder County Jail on Sunday evening and remains held on a $10 million bond.

