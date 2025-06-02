Holocaust survivor among victims in Boulder, Colorado suspected terror attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One victim from the Boulder, Colorado, suspected terror attack is a Holocaust survivor, according to a government official.

Eight people were injured on Sunday, with one in critical condition, after Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly targeted a pro-Israel peaceful protest aimed at advocating for the release of Hamas hostages. Police said they received reports of a man who was setting people on fire.

Leo Terrell, senior counsel for the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, said in a post on X that one of the victims is a Holocaust survivor.

"One of the victims of the Boulder attack was a Holocaust survivor. She endured the worst evil in human history. She came to America seeking safety," Terrell said. "And now, decades later, she’s victimized again by a terrorist screaming ‘Free Palestine.’ The same slogan another terrorist just screamed when murdering Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim on May 21."

"The attack on this survivor reminds me of the horror of October 7, when Holocaust survivors were murdered and dragged away by Hamas terrorists in Israel," he added.

Soliman was charged with murder in the first degree – deliberation with intent; murder in the first degree – extreme indifference; crimes against at-risk adults/elderly; first-degree assault – non-family; first-degree assault – heat of passion; criminal attempt to commit class one and class two felonies; and use of explosives or incendiary devices during felony.

He was booked into jail on Sunday where he remains on a $10 million bond. The alleged attack happened on Sunday during a gathering held by pro-Israel group "Run for Their Lives."

During the attack, Soliman was allegedly heard yelling, "Free Palestine."

According to sources who spoke with Fox News, Soliman was in the United States illegally and is an Egyptian national.

The sources said Soliman first entered the U.S. on Aug. 27, 2022 on a B1/B2 non-immigrant, visa that expired on Feb. 26, 2023, but he didn't leave.

Soliman filed a claim with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services on March 29, 2023, which authorized him to work through March 2025.

FBI director Kash Patel has described the incident as a terror attack.

"We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado," FBI director Kash Patel said. "Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available."

Fox News' Greg Norman and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.