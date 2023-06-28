Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Published

Boston subway accident that killed a man was caused by malfunctioning door, according to federal investigators

MA train dragged the man over 100 feet along a platform as his arm was stuck in the door

Associated Press
Federal investigators said Tuesday they have confirmed preliminary findings that a malfunctioning subway door caused a Boston man to be dragged to his death last year.

Robinson Lalin died in the early morning hours of April 12, 2022, while exiting a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Red Line train at Broadway Station. His arm was stuck in a door and he was dragged more than 100 feet along a platform onto a lower surface near tracks, the National Transportation Safety Board has said.

The NTSB said Tuesday that the probable cause of the fatality was a short circuit in the passenger door interlock circuit on the railcar. The short circuit enabled propulsion of the train while the door was obstructed by a passenger, and that caused the passenger to be dragged along the platform, the board said in its report.

MAN DIES AFTER FALLING UNDER BOSTON SUBWAY TRAIN

inbound Red Line train

An inbound Red Line train arrives at the Broadway station in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 12, 2022. A man was killed after he became trapped in the door of a Red Line train as it pulled away from a platform on April 12, 2022. Federal investigators have confirmed a malfunctioning door caused the man's death. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The MBTA's initial assessment also found a short circuit in the car's wiring. The MBTA has said it inspected the doors on other railcars and found no similar problems.