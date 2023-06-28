Boston subway accident that killed a man was caused by malfunctioning door, according to federal investigators

Federal investigators said Tuesday they have confirmed preliminary findings that a malfunctioning subway door caused a Boston man to be dragged to his death last year.

Robinson Lalin died in the early morning hours of April 12, 2022, while exiting a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Red Line train at Broadway Station. His arm was stuck in a door and he was dragged more than 100 feet along a platform onto a lower surface near tracks, the National Transportation Safety Board has said.

The NTSB said Tuesday that the probable cause of the fatality was a short circuit in the passenger door interlock circuit on the railcar. The short circuit enabled propulsion of the train while the door was obstructed by a passenger, and that caused the passenger to be dragged along the platform, the board said in its report.

The MBTA's initial assessment also found a short circuit in the car's wiring. The MBTA has said it inspected the doors on other railcars and found no similar problems.