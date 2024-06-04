Boston Police crack down on 3 major food delivery companies' 'reckless drivers'

Authorities in Boston are working to crack down on three major food delivery companies over an increase in reckless scooter, moped, and motorcycle operations by delivery drivers.

According to Boston 25 News, Boston’s Police Commissioner Michael Cox and the Mayor’s Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge sent a letter to Grubhub, Uber Technologies, and DoorDash and gave each food delivery company until Friday to respond to a list of questions.

In the letter, Cox and Franklin-Hodge outlined an "alarming" increase in unlawful behavior by delivery drivers, claiming that many are operating unregistered vehicles.

"These workers consistently run red lights, drive on sidewalks, break the speed limit, and drive the wrong way down one-way streets. This behavior puts drivers and pedestrians in ‘imminent danger,’ and collisions are common," the letter read.

The letter also stated that Boston Police will be cracking down on traffic violations which may result in fines, loss of license or vehicle seizure.

"The city will consider your company responsible for continued violations by drivers operating on your behalf," the letter warns.

A spokesperson for the city of Boston told Boston 25 News that they are also distributing materials to drivers and restaurants that use delivery services.

The fliers reportedly remind any drivers who are operating scooters, mopeds, or motorcycles that they must have a driver’s license or learner’s permit, register their motorized bikes, and wear a helmet.

"We have seen a significant increase in reckless driving by operators of mopeds and scooters. We must implement a zero tolerance policy and arrest these reckless drivers that are causing public safety concerns throughout Boston’s neighborhoods. I have asked Boston Police to strictly enforce traffic laws and arrest reckless drivers," City Councilor Ed Flynn said in a statement to Boston 25 News.

Flynn continued saying that residents continue to express concerns that "they feel like it’s currently anything goes and the Wild West on the streets of Boston."

The letter also asks the three food delivery companies to provide details about how each plans to ensure safe delivery driving operations.

DoorDash issued a statement to Fox News Digital acknowledging the situation, stating that any driver who doesn't abide by the rules of the road will face consequences.

"We’re always working to help ensure that streets remain vibrant and active in the communities we serve. The overwhelming majority of Dashers do the right thing and, like all drivers, must follow the rules of the road. If they don’t, then they face consequences — just like anyone else. We’ve been working closely with Boston city officials, advocates and other community stakeholders on these issues — including sending regular reminders of local regulations to Dashers picking up in the busiest areas of the Back Bay — and are eager to help find solutions, so everyone in Boston can continue to safely share the city’s streets." - DoorDash

A spokesperson for DoorDash also added that they have been in close coordination with the City of Boston for over a year and have taken a number of steps to reduce congestion in this area, including working closely with policymakers.

A spokesperson for Grubhub also issued a statement to Fox News Digital about the letter stating that they take this situation seriously and are open to collaborating with the City of Boston.

"We welcome the opportunity to continue our work with the City of Boston and its Police Department to improve the delivery experience for restaurants, delivery partners, and diners. To deliver with Grubhub, our delivery partners agree to obey all local traffic laws. While enforcement of the law is best handled by the police, we take safety seriously, and any reports of unsafe driving will result in removal from our platform." - Grubhub

Fox News Digital reached out to the city of Boston and the Police Commissioner for comment.