Raccoons swipe Florida woman's DoorDash taco order from her porch

A Florida woman was startled to find that her late night DoorDash order had been stolen by a group of masked thieves, but they weren't human bandits, but instead a pack of raccoons.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Caterina Sevares told Fox 35 she had just jumped out of the shower and went to open the front door of her West Palm Beach apartment expecting to find her DoorDash order from Talkin' Tacos, but what she got instead was a shocking meeting with a pack of raccoons who had just eaten her food.

Sevares said the raccoons had eaten everything in her order except for the tortillas.

Sevares told Fox 35 she was so shocked by the whole ordeal, stating that one of the raccoons even got up on his hind legs and stared at her. She documented the whole encounter with her phone.

COUPLE WEARING MATCHING COOKIE MONSTER PANTS ACCUSED OF ARMED ROBBERY, ANIMAL CRUELTY

"Once they started hissing, I shut the door so fast. I was like, ‘They can have the carne asada, it’s fine,'" Sevares said. "I'm 5-foot-3, I'm not fighting three of these things."

Sevares added that the most bizarre part of the whole ordeal was that she lives on the second floor of her apartment complex, so she's convinced the raccoon and "his whole entourage" were stalking the DoorDasher. She said the bag of food was outside her front door for about 10 minutes, mostly due to the fact that she was in the shower and the food arrived faster than she expected.

FLORIDA MAN ALLEGEDLY CARJACKS GRANDMOTHER, PENS FOUR-PAGE APOLOGY LETTER: POLICE

Sevares posted the whole encounter on TikTok and caught the attention of the store she ordered her food from.

Talkin' Tacos posted the viral video on their own Instagram page, captioning it "Taco thieves on the loose!"

The taco spot also sent Sevares a gift card and promised her tacos on the house for the inconvenience.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unfortunately for Sevares, no other restaurants in the area were open at the time of the theft, so she said she wasn't able to place another order.